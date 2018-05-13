WWE Confirms RAW Match, Seth Rollins Responds To Kevin Owens, WWE Promoting EVOLVE, Mother's Day

- WWE posted this Mother's Day video with various Superstars encouraging fans to share their #DearMom messages in support of Susan G. Komen's fight against breast cancer. The video features RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, Naomi, Mojo Rawley, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Titus O'Neil.

- It's interesting to note that WWE is promoting the EVOLVE 104 and EVOLVE 105 events on their website and social media accounts. They announced the following today:

History was made when the WWN and EVOLVE Tag Team championships were defended in a WWE ring for the first time at WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans. Now, we will see the fallout from that monumental weekend when EVOLVE Wrestling returns to action at EVOLVE 104 and 105 in Summit, Ill., and Livonia, Mich., on May 19 and 20, respectively. Tickets for both events are available here.

The title defenses at Axxess marked a new milestone for EVOLVE, which has grown its relationship with WWE in recent years. EVOLVE has hosted NXT General Manager William Regal, Sami Zayn and NXT Champion Aleister Black at its events in the past, and NXT coaches frequently appear as special guests at WWN seminars and tryouts for wrestlers and referees.

Keith Lee, one of the most talked-about competitors on the independent circuit, successfully defended the WWN Championship — the top title of the WWN family of promotions, which includes EVOLVE — against Kassius Ohno on the first day of WrestleMania Axxess on April 5. The next day, Austin Theory, who attended the most recent WWE Performance Center tryout camp, upset Lee to win the WWN Championship at EVOLVE 103. Theory then followed up with a successful first title defense at WrestleMania Axxess on April 8, defeating NXT's Marcel Barthel.

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka, with their agent Stokely Hathaway, also successfully defended their titles against NXT Superstars at Axxess, besting Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on April 7.

Theory, Dickinson & Jaka and Lee are all set to return to action at EVOLVE 104 and 105. Theory will face two surging competitors over the weekend, including a title defense in Summit. Dickinson & Jaka, who are part of the Catch Point stable, are scheduled to defend the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against The End's Odinson & Parrow in an Anything Goes Match at EVOLVE 104. It will be the conclusion of a rivalry that has raged on for months. If Dickinson & Jaka are successful, they will defend against James Drake & Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 105.

Lee, meanwhile, will try to rebound from his title loss to Theory as he faces Drake at EVOLVE 104 and challenges EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 105.

NXT coach Robbie Brookside will also be a guest at the seminar/tryout on May 20 in Livonia. More information on the seminar is available here.