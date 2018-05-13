WWE Live Event Results From Zaragoza (5/12): Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley In The Main Event

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Sebastián Martínez of Solo Wrestling for sending in these results from Saturday's RAW live event at Príncipe Felipe Pavilion in Zaragoza, Spain.

The attendance was around 6000-7000 fans

Results:

* Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy def. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) & Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre to retain WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

* Finn Bálor def. Baron Corbin by pin after the Coup de Grace

* No Way José, Breezango & Titus Worldwide (Apollo and Titus O'Neil) def. The Authors of Pain, The Ascension and Curt Hawkins in a 10-Man Tag Team Match. No Way Jose pinned Hawkins (0-197).

* Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the INtercontinental Championship. Sunil Singh intervened. Rollins won via Curb Stomp.

Break. WWE announce that they will return to Spain on November 3rd and 4th (Madrid and Barcelona).

* Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley & Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad & Alexa Bliss. Bayley hit the Belly to Bayley on Sarah Logan for the win.

* Bobby Roode def. Elias with the Glorious DDT.

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in the main event. Reigns speared Owens to get the win.