Cody Rhodes Tells Vince Russo To 'Stay Away' From All In Event

With less than four months before the event, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are accelerating their promotion and marketing for the first-ever "All In" show scheduled for September 1. In an attempt to successfully self-finance a 10,000 seat show, Cody, along with Nick and Matt Jackson, has a list of names confirmed that will hopefully achieve their goal of selling out the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Here is the All In press release that was sent to me on Saturday:

WE'RE ALL IN. COME JOIN US.

CHICAGO—We have one life. Why not go "All In" on it? In an industry where status can be defined by championship constructs and card placement status, it's easy to continue to strive for those things...to continue to be the type of wrestler that can exist within the modern era of pro-wrestling. It's hard, however, to think of doing more, to think of bucking the status quo, and combating the monotony. It's not our courage alone, but the courage of every fan worldwide that has put us in this position. We are going ALL IN and we can't do it without you. It's been your support that has allowed us to self-finance the biggest independent pro-wrestling show in history. It takes place in Chicago, IL at the Sears Centre on September 1, 2018. What began as a singular event has now grown into four days of once-in-a-lifetime, genre-breaking experiences for all wrestling fans. A first of its kind—a legends and podcasters convention lovingly titled, Starrcast. A "best in the world" experience at One Hour Tees. And then…All In. A pro-wrestling entertainment event existing outside of all brands and run by the wrestlers themselves. It will be lawless. It will be an adventure. Tickets go on sale worldwide in less than 24 hours on Sunday, May 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern at AllInChicago2018.com Place your bets with us. Let's go All In together! -Cody, Matt & Nick Jackson

So far, names such as Jay Lethal, Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Stephen Amell, and Tessa Blanchard are confirmed for the event, along with many others. One name who will not be invited to the event is Vince Russo.

Russo recently tweeted that he was ready and willing to attend the event, but "others are already attempting to do EVERYTHING in their power to keep me from attending."

The ABSOLUTE FACT that I am ready, willing and able to appear at ALL IN while others are already attempting to do EVERYTHING in their power to keep me from attending-tells you just about everything you need to know about ME & THEM. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 12, 2018

Rhodes responded to Russo's tweet, explaining why he was rejected from attending the show. In fact, Russo was admonished to stay away from the event.

We don't reward bad behavior. Stay away from our event. https://t.co/CzMCHhVB6m — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 12, 2018

Russo also offered his services to be a part of the event in March. However, based on Cody's recent tweet, it does not look like his services will be needed.

Openly rendering my services 2 @CodyRhodes & @NickJacksonYB-I want 2 bring back part of wrestling that we all KNOW's missing. Offering my services 2 cut in-ring promo on ALL MARKS who attend ALL IN. You guys r great at what U do, but business is missing reality & controversy. RT — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) March 16, 2018

Cody, along with Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Marty Scrull and Tessa Blanchard will be holding a press conference live on Facebook and Twitch, starting at 1:00 pm CT on Sunday, May 13.