WWE Live Event Results From Bremen (5/12): Daniel Bryan In Tag Match, The Club Headlines, Rusev

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending in these results for Saturday's SmackDown Live event at the ÖVB-Arena in Bremen, Germany:

* WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) in a triple threat match.

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara.

* Asuka & Naomi defeated The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) & Lana in a handicap match

* Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger defeated The Miz & Big Cass.

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Rusev (w/ Aiden English).

* WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Becky Lynch defeated Carmella (c) via DQ.

* The Club (WWE Champion AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus).