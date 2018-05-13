WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes To Challenge For NWA Heavyweight Championship At All In

By Joshua Gagnon | May 13, 2018

At today's All In Press Conference, Cody Rhodes introduced NWA President Billy Corgan who announced that the NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be defended against Cody Rhodes. Currently, Nick Aldis is the champion, but that could change between now and September 1.




Talent already announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, and Rey Mysterio.

Tickets go on sale later today at 4pm ET and are selling between $28-$153.

