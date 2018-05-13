Cody Rhodes To Challenge For NWA Heavyweight Championship At All In

At today's All In Press Conference, Cody Rhodes introduced NWA President Billy Corgan who announced that the NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be defended against Cody Rhodes. Currently, Nick Aldis is the champion, but that could change between now and September 1.

Cody out to talk about the event. Notes CM Punk's signing at One Hour Tees. Thanks ROH for letting them run this show and that they could have said no. Introduces Billy Corgan. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/9aYp9bULGX — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 13, 2018

*OFFICIAL*



Cody Rhodes to challenge for the NWA Worlds Championship at @ALL_IN_2018 September 1st



Chicago, IL pic.twitter.com/AzXN9NAzWE — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) May 13, 2018

.@Billy announces that the @nwa will be involved with #ALLIN!



Cody immediately announces that at ALL IN, he will challenge for the #NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship! pic.twitter.com/ZdpDw2hKRr — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) May 13, 2018

Talent already announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, and Rey Mysterio.

Tickets go on sale later today at 4pm ET and are selling between $28-$153.