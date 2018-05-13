Rey Mysterio Set To Appear At All In

At today's All In Press Conference it was announced by The Young Bucks that Rey Mysterio will be appearing at the show on September 1. An opponent has yet to be announced for Mysterio.

Talent already announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion (currently Nick Aldis).

Tickets go on sale later today at 4pm ET and are selling between $28-$153.