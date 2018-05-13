Roman Reigns Sends Out A Warning, WWE Moms In The Ring (Video), WWE - Instagram Photos

- Above, WWE Moms do their thing in the ring. The group includes: Beth Phoenix, Brie Bella, Trish Stratus, and others.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Finn Balor, Dakota Kai (with Kairi Sane, Steffanie Newell, and Candice LeRae), Becky Lynch, and Lana.
- Roman Reigns tweeted out a warning to someone about not making their name off of him and reminding everyone who's yard it is. While Reigns didn't name anyone, it could be towards Jinder Mahal, who cost him a potential spot in the MITB Ladder Match during Reigns' qualifying match against Finn Balor and Sami Zayn.
Might have made a name for yourself elsewhere, but I wouldn't plan on making it off mine. This is #Raw and it's #MyYard, you're playing a tough guy, I am THE guy. #B2R— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 13, 2018