How Fast Did 'All In' Tickets Sell Out?, Former PWG World Champion Retires, ROH Future Of Honor

- Above is a ROH future of match featuring "The Neon Ninja" Facade vs. Josh "The Goods" Woods. The finish of the match came when Woods hit his finisher, the seismic toss, for the pinfall victory.

- According to SoCalUncensored.com, former 2-time PWG World Champion Human Tornado announced his retirement from wrestling last night at an UEW show in Sun Valley, California. Debuting in 2002, Tornado would work for Ring of Honor, PWG, CZW, and Wrestling Society X, among other promotions. Due to ongoing back issues, Tornado was advised by doctors to stop wrestling. He also appeared briefly in the 2006 film, Nacho Libre, as a luchadore (El Snowflake).

See Also Cody Rhodes To Challenge For NWA Heavyweight Championship At All In

- Despite early traffic issues through the ticket site, it looks like All In is already sold out after going on sale at 4pm ET. Matt Jackson tweeted "We did it. #AllIn" earlier today. Initial prices ranged from $28-$153 and it looks like the secondary market is already up and running for the event. Ticket sales on StubHub are ranging from $135-$1,250. According to F4WOnline.com, one of the event organizers said tickets sold out in about 30 minutes. They also noted this is the first U.S. independent promotion to ever achieve 10k+ tickets sold.