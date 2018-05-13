WWE Live Event Results From Málaga (5/13): Seth Rollins Defends, Braun Strowman In Main Event

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Sebastián Martínez of Solo Wrestling for sending us these results from today's RAW live event at the Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Málaga, Spain.

Attendance was around 6000 fans.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy def. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) & Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre to retain.

* Finn Bálor def. Baron Corbin by pin after Coup de Grace

* No Way José, Breezango & Titus Worldwide (Apollo and Titus O'Neil) def. The Authors of Pain, The Ascension & Curt Hawkins in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

* Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Sunil Singh intervened. Rollins wins via Curb Stomp.

* Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley y Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad y Alexa Bliss. Banks submitted Logan with the Bank Statement to win.

* Bobby Roode defeated Elias via Glorious DDT.

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in the main event. Reigns wins after a spear to Owens.