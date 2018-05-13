Becky Lynch Talks About Her Ups And Downs In 2017

It's no secret that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are best friends, and when Flair was moved to SmackDown Live during last year's superstar shakeup they were reunited with each other. On a recent episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Lynch discussed her friendship with Flair and how much she enjoys being able to travel with her again.

"It's awesome. You know when you are traveling, you are traveling with somebody who has the same schedule and likes doing the same things. Goes to the same gym, eats at the same food places and things like that," Lynch said. "That is one thing that makes the traveling more convenient, but also someone you can vent to all the time, or stay up with. It just makes the road life that much easier."

Lynch also candidly discussed how she felt last year went for her. She enjoyed a lot of the things she did outside of the ring and being a part of historical matches like the the first Women's Money In The Bank match. But she admitted that 2017 wasn't the best year of her career from an in-ring standpoint.

"I mean, this year has been a mixed bag because I did a lot of great things," she said. "I achieved a lot of the goals I had set out for myself. I moved to Los Angeles, California, which I love. I got to be the lead female in Marine 6. I did some stuff with Nickelodeon, and of course we got to do the first and second ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. We've had the first ever Women's Royal Rumble and Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal, so there's some great points there.

"Being somebody who is ambitious and complacent," she continued, "I know I won't look at 2017 as my most successful year. I wasn't on television and featured in storylines as much as I would like to be, but of course that sets you up for the following year where we say to ourselves, 'Okay, that may not be what I wanted, but how can we kick down the door and makes sure that 2018 is going to be better and bigger?'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.