Riddick Moss suffered a torn achilles tendon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. He could be out of action for eight months. It's not clear when he suffered the injury, but he was at last week's NXT tapings on crutches.

Moss and his former tag team partner, Tino Sabatelli recently filmed an angle where they split up. Sabatelli has since had surgery for a torn pec, and may be out for eight months as well.

See Also Tino Sabbatelli Undergoes Surgery For Torn Pectoral Muscle, Likely Out Six To Nine Months

Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and made his in-ring debut at an NXT live event in December of that year. He began teaming with Sabatelli in October of 2016, and they recently split after suffering a loss to Heavy Machinery.