WWE Live Event Results From Prague (5/13): Daniel Bryan Tags With Tye Dillinger, AJ Styles Headlines

Thanks to our friends at WrestlingWeb.cz for sending us these results from tonight's SmackDown live event in Prague, which were the same as Saturday's live event in Bremen:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers def. The Usos & The New Day in a triple threat match.

* Shelton Benjamin def. Sin Cara

* Asuka & Naomi def. Lana, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in a two-on-three handicap match

* Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger def. Big Cass & The Miz

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev

* Becky Lynch def. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella via DQ

* WWE Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Sheamus, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura