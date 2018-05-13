Why WWE Titleholder Missed Weekend Shows, WWE Signs Former Pro Athlete, WWE Announces Spain Return

- Former Australian rugby league star Daniel Vidot has signed a WWE developmental contract, according to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens. The 28-year-old first had a WWE tryout in 2015, and said at the time that he was offered a three-year deal, but that it would happen after a few years once he finished his rugby contract. Vidot took part in another tryout last October.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax missed this past weekend's live events in Spain. She had been working three way matches on the European tour against Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. PWInsider reported that Jax is in New York City, which is likely for the NBC Upfronts on Monday.

- WWE announced at this weekend's live events in Spain that they will return to the country on November 3rd and 4th for shows in Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Sebastián Martínez contributed to this article.