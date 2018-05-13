Pete Dunne On Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Face, The Responsibility Of Representing UK Wrestlers

Pete Dunne spoke with SPORTbible on representing the UK brand, who he'd like to face in WWE, and new UK names he'd like to see in WWE. The WWE UK Championship Tournament will take place on June 18 and 19 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE Superstars he'd like to take on in the ring:

"There's so many people I'd love to work with like Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan coming back now - there's a huge list of people but honestly right now my priority is making this UK show a success. If we can be the first sort of territory being established, almost being the guinea pig and making it work, it will do absolute wonders for the wrestling scene in general. That's my responsibility and focus for now and then down the line I'd love the chance to work with people Rollins, Bryan, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn."

Hoping some new faces will get a shot in the WWE UK Tournament:

"I urge people to go and watch PROGRESS, ICW and places like that and they'll see the depth of talent themselves. There's a few people like Zack Gibson, Flash Morgan Webster, Chris Brookes (CCK) and Travis Banks - all these guys are based in the UK that are killing it all over the country three, four or five times a week. It would be great seeing some of them get a shot on this one. And if not, it's good to see how it's developing - how you can start off on the smaller shows, get yourself on places like PROGRESS and this stuff [WWE] seems achievable now. There's a clear pathway that wasn't there seven years ago."

Feeling the responsibility to represent the UK brand:

"I obviously feel proud of what I've done and the fact I've brought it this far. Being in a position to get the most exposure and being on NXT and stuff, it is a responsibility - I don't feel pressure as such but there is that responsibility there to make sure I'm not just representing myself right, but the UK brand in general. But there's still that collective effort. It was the same when Tyler was holding the title - the same mentality that we want to kill it and put on the best shows possible. We want to make it hard for NXT shows to match it, that was the outlook in Blackpool and hopefully that'll be the same again at the Royal Albert Hall."

Dunne also discussed working between NXT and on the indies. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.