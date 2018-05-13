WWE Hypes MITB Qualifiers For RAW, Aleister Black Artwork Video, WWE Mother's Day Wishes (Video)

- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black.

- WWE has confirmed that there will be more Money In the Bank qualifying matches at Monday's taped RAW from London. They posted the following teasers for the men's match and the women's match going into RAW:

Two Raw opportunities remain for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match This past Monday, the WWE Universe bore witness as Braun Strowman became the first Superstar to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which will award the brave warrior able to climb a ladder and snatch the contract a World Championship opportunity at the time and place of his choosing. Finn Bálor joined The Monster Among Men in the anticipated bout later in the night, and SmackDown LIVE saw The Miz and Rusev qualify. The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature four Raw Superstars and four competitors from SmackDown LIVE, meaning there are two red brand positions available. Who will seize these opportunities?

A Moon rises and a Queen rules Raw newcomer Ember Moon earned what many consider an upset victory when she defeated Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott to become the first Superstar to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair won her Qualifying Match the following night by defeating Peyton Royce. Who else will represent Team Red in this high-stakes contest on Sunday, June 17, in Chicago?

- WWE posted this video of various RAW Superstars taking a break from the current WWE European tour to wish moms around the world a Happy Mother's Day: