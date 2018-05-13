CM Punk Will Go To Trial With WWE Doctor Later This Month

CM Punk has his second appearance inside the Octagon against Mike Jackson on June 9 from the United Center in Chicago at UFC 225. Just under three weeks before that he's set to appear in court for his trial with WWE physician Chris Amann, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"He's got that [WWE lawsuit], remember he's going to trial on the 21st [of May]," Meltzer said. "Unless there's a delay, yeah May 21st. He should not be fighting, should he? He may ask for a delay. In the middle of a lawsuit, three weeks from a fight, and that's a lawsuit where he's going to be cross-examined and gonna testify in. No, that's a bad deal. Yeah, he's going to have to get that thing delayed past June 9."

Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast back in November 2014 and alleged that he was mistreated for a back injury and a concussion by WWE's Dr. Chris Amann. Amann filed a lawsuit against the two for the comments they made and it looks like the two sides weren't able to settle out of court. Cabana (who's also being sued) appeared on The LAW last October and spoke about the lawsuit.

"The update is that it's still going on, it's costing me a lot of money, and that's the extent that my lawyers will allow me to talk," Cabana said. "So nothing breaking here, but just do know that it's always on my mind, it's always a very sad thing. And I've talked to other podcasters ... it's kind of changed the way that things work and realizing this is a reality that you can host a show and get sued for it."

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, lost his MMA debut in 2016 to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 via rear-naked choke. It was unknown until recently if the promotion would give him a second fight. Jackson also sports a career pro record of 0-1 and was submitted - via rear-naked choke - at the hands of Gall in 2016.

