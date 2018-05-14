UFC Fighter Defends Coaches Actions, Bellator Teases Future Tournaments, Bellator 199 Highlights

- For those questioning Ryan Bader's power in the heavyweight division, the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion showed them what's possible at Bellator 199 this past weekend. With one thunderous shot, Bader floored Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, advancing to the semifinals of the heavyweight grand prix.

Bader will now take on Matt Mitrione in one semifinal, with Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen set for the other. Saturday's card featuring Bader vs. Lawal aired live on Paramount Network from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

- Bellator president Scott Coker has always been a fan of tournaments dating back to his Strikeforce days. And while his new promotion has moved away from that, he does believe there is room for more grand prix-style events going forward.

With the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix currently in the semifinals featuring Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko, Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione, Coker revealed that another could be coming soon.

"I want to get through the heavyweight tournament first, but I think it's a great format for us," Coker said after Bellator 199 this past weekend (thanks to MMAjunkie for quotes). "I believe there is a place for tournaments in MMA, and I think this grand prix tournament proves that it's something worth doing. For us, it's great because it crowns our new heavyweight champion. But don't be surprised if you see another tournament or so next year."

Coker went on to mention both featherweight and welterweight as possible weight classes for future grand prix events.

- One of the biggest headlines coming out of UFC 224 involved Raquel Pennington and her comments made prior to the start of the fifth round vs. Amanda Nunes. With Nunes, the reigning bantamweight champion, in complete control, Pennington informed her coaches that she was done. Instead of stopping the fight, though, they sent Pennington back out and she was promptly finished by Nunes.

While many have questioned that decision, her fiance, fellow fighter and teammate Tecia Torres, took to social media to explain why that decision was made: