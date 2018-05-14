Shane McMahon announced on his Twitter that AJ Styles will once again defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Money in the Bank on June 17 in Rosemont, Illinois.

McMahon wrote "every fan of these athletes is looking for a definitive winner, a clear victor." Earlier this month, at Backlash, the match ended with simultaneous lowblows where neither Superstar could answer the referee's ten-count.

Here is the updated card:

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Money In The Bank

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women's Money In The Bank

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA