News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Live Spoilers Today, Roman Reigns - Jinder Mahal, Title Match, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will be a taped show from The O2 in London, England as the road to Money In the Bank continues.

Be sure to join us this afternoon at around 2:30pm EST for live spoilers from London.

The only match confirmed for tonight's show is Kevin Owens vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line. There will also be Money In the Bank qualifying matches.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Two Raw opportunities remain for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

* A Moon rises and a Queen rules

* Will Roman Reigns get retribution against Jinder Mahal?

* Bobby Lashley fights for his family

* Seth Rollins to defend the Intercontinental Title against Kevin Owens Monday night in London

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us at 2:30pm EST for live spoiler coverage. We will also have live coverage of the USA Network broadcast at 8pm EST tonight.