According to Tokyo Sports (translation by @EvanDeadlySinsW), New Japan Pro Wrestling has hired a new President, Harold Meij. At 54 years old, Meij (Dutch) will be the first NJPW President who is not Japanese, replacing Katsuhiko Harada.

Previously, he held the role of CEO for TOMY, a Japanese toy company, and has lived in Japan for over 30 years. Meij began with TOMY in 2014 and took the company from its biggest loss year to the most profitable ever in 2017.

Bushiroad President (parent owner of NJPW) Takaaki Kidani decided to bring him into the wrestling fold and Meij is scheduled to begin his duties next month.

Harold Meij (54, Dutch) has lived in Japan for 30+ yrs, is English and Japanese fluent, and a fan of pro-wrestling.