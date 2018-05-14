WrestlingInc.com

Vader And Zack Ryder Celebrating, AJ Styles Displays German Flag (Video), WWE Debuts From The Crowd

By Marc Middleton | May 14, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring surprising debuts from the crowd.

- WWE Legend Vader turns 63 years old today while WWE Superstar Zack Ryder turns 33, former WCW star Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker turns 58 and Robert Fuller turns 67. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of "Dr. Death" Steve Williams.

AJ Styles On Almost Returning To TNA Before Signing With WWE, What Changed His Mind, TNA's Decline
- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles sharing a moment with a fan and displaying the German flag while in Bremen this weekend:


