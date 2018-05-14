Champion To Miss Tonight's RAW From London, Ronda Rousey Status Updates, The Bludgeon Brothers Video

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers staring down fans in Oberhausen, Germany this past week. The Oberhausen live event saw Rowan and Harper retain their titles over The New Day and The Usos in a Triple Threat.

- Ronda Rousey has returned from Shark Week filming in Fiji as she is in New York City today for WWE's role in the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentations at Radio City Music Hall. As noted, WWE is bringing a ring to the big event as Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, John Cena, The Bella Twins and others will also be appearing. We will have full coverage later today.

Rousey will not be on tonight's RAW from London but she will join the current European tour soon as she's scheduled for shows in Geneva, Vienna, Turin and Paris. Rousey is set to face Mickie James at those live events.

- Jax appearing at the NBCU Upfronts today means that she also will not be on RAW from London. Jax tweeted this photo from New York City with Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Triple H and Stephanie: