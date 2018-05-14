WWE UK Title Tournament To Begin At Festival, Jinder Mahal Taunts Roman Reigns (Video), Sheamus Gift

- WWE posted this video of Sheamus receiving a pair of lederhosen while in Oberhausen, Germany this past week. The video also shows The Bar heading to the ring for their loss with Shinsuke Nakamura to Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Sheamus wore the Bavarian gear to the ring for the match.

- WWE has announced that the opening round of the WWE UK Title tournament will take place at the Download Festival in Donington Park. The tournament competitors will be revealed later this week. Below is WWE's full announcement:

WWE U.K. Championship Tournament first round to be held at Download Festival, competitors to be revealed this week Next month's Download Festival just got even bigger. In addition to featuring the Superstars of NXT live and in action, the annual rock festival — which takes place June 8-10 at Donington Park in Derby, U.K. — will host the opening round of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Featuring 16 competitors, the tournament will continue at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday, June 18. The winner of the tournament will then receive a title match against WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne the following day. Stay tuned to WWE.com, as the field of competitors in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament will be revealed this Wednesday and Friday. Tickets for both NXT at the Download Festival and the Royal Albert Hall events are on sale now. Head to www.downloadfestival.com/tickets to save your spot at Download Festival, and check out www.bookingsdirect.com and www.livenation.co.uk for ticket information for the June 18-19 events at the Royal Albert Hall.

- WWE posted this video of Jinder Mahal taunting Roman Reigns at the weekend live event in Malaga. WWE is teasing that the Jinder vs. Roman feud will continue on tonight's RAW from London.