WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's First Title Shot

As noted, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax issued a challenge to Ronda Rousey during a joint red carpet interview at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today. WWE has confirmed the match for the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view from Rosemont, IL.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the match along with the updated MITB card:

Ronda Rousey to challenge Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank NEW YORK CITY — Nia Jax shockingly named Ronda Rousey as her next challenger for the Raw Women's Championship this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The Irresistible Force revealed she wants to put her title on the line against Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank, much to the surprise of The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Never one to back down from either a challenge or an opportunity, a bewildered Rousey agreed to the match. This will be Rousey's first title opportunity since joining WWE earlier this year. When we last saw her compete on WWE TV, she teamed with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania. Can Rousey unseat the imposing Jax and win her first title in WWE? Tune in to WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17, streaming live on WWE Network.

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. 4 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW, 2 from SmackDown)

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. 6 Superstars TBA (3 from RAW, 3 from SmackDown)

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax