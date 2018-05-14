Jim Cornette On 'All In' Sellout, Impact Responds To WWE Using Their Footage, Rich Swann - MLW, TMPT

- As noted, the "Table For 3" season premiere with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle contains footage from the Angle vs. Styles matches in TNA. It includes a plugg for the Global Wrestling Network App which reads, "To Watch All AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle IMPACT Wrestling Matches In Their Entirety, Download The Global Wrestling Network App. Available On All Your Favorite Streaming Devices." Impact issued the statement below to Sportskeeda regarding their footage airing on the episode, as well as the recent Hardy Boys DVD:

IMPACT Wrestling collaborated with WWE on the project and sub-licensed the footage to them for use in their original productions. Accordingly, WWE issued a courtesy for GWN when the footage airs.

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Rich Swann will face ACH at the Major League Wrestling FUSION tapings for beIN SPORTS on June 7th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. Tickets are available now at MLWTickets.com ranging from $15-$45 with a limited number of "VIP Packages" also available. Also announced thus far is Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker).

- Just a reminder that tickets are now on sale at this link for MLW's July 19th FUSION TV taping in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell J. Friedman, Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta and ACH are all confirmed for the event.

- The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast announced that actor / producer / former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette will be making his first ever wrestling convention appearance this Saturday at the Two Man Power Trip's TMPT Con 2 at the Richmond South Bells Road Holiday Inn, located at 4303 Commerce Road Richmond, VA 23234. Arquette will be signing autographs and meeting fans for photo opportunities from 10am-2pm. General Admission tickets for the event start at $10.00 and can be purchased by visiting tmptofwrestling.com, brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Other guests scheduled to appear include Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Eric Bischoff, Mikey Whipwreck, Henry Godwinn, The Barbarian, Tony Atlas, New Jack, Ronnie Garvin, Gillberg, 2 Cold Scorpio and others. For additional questions, you can contact Chad of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling via email at this link.

- As noted yesterday, tickets for "All In" went on sale and sold out in a little over 30 minutes, making it the first time that an independent promotion has sold over 10,000 tickets for a show in the U.S. The event is being promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Jim Cornette, who has had his issues with the Bucks, congratulated Cody for the sellout on Twitter, as seen below: