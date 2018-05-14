WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey And Nia Jax React To MITB Title Match, Finn Balor Returns Home (Video), More On RAW

By Marc Middleton | May 14, 2018

- Above is new video of Finn Balor returning home to Dublin, Ireland for the weekend WWE live event at the 3Arena. Balor defeated Baron Corbin at the event.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from London in this new video:

Current Card For WWE's Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View
See Also
Current Card For WWE's Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

- As noted, Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view after Jax issued a challenge to the former UFC Champion in New York City earlier today at the NBCUniversal Upfronts. Below are Twitter comments from both Superstars:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top