LIVE SPOILERS ** For Tonight's WWE RAW From London

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today's tapings in London:

* Roman Reigns opens the show and comes out to a very loud but mixed reaction. Reigns cuts a promo and issues a challenge to Jinder Mahal but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle interrupts. Angle makes Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley in a Money In the Bank qualifying match for later. Reigns demands to be put into the match but Angle turns him down. Reigns promises to do what he needs to do to get revenge on Jinder

* Reigns goes backstage and the cameras catch him brawling with Jinder. They brawl back to the ring area and Reigns finishes Jinder off with a Superman Punch as officials break it up

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Kevin Owens in an amazing match that went 20 minutes or so. Many chants from the crowd, who stayed hot throughout. Rollins and Owens tore the roof off the O2 before Rollins won with the Blackout

* Backstage segment with "The B Team" Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel approaching Kurt Angle for a RAW Tag Team Title shot. Angle makes a match for later tonight but it won't be a title shot

* Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose and Baron Corbin to qualify for Money In the Bank. Roode hit the Glorious DDT on Jose to win. Some UK indie wrestlers were in Jose's conga line

* Kevin Owens approaches Kurt Angle backstage and demands a rematch with Seth Rollins. Angle turns him down

* Breezango vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel is next