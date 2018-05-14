WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | May 14, 2018
WWE taped the following matches today in London to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* The Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

* Mojo Rawley defeated Chad Gable

