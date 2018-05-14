SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches today in London to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* The Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews
* Mojo Rawley defeated Chad Gable
