The Authors Of Pain On WWE Main Event, Daniel Bryan Launching Book Club, Elias Rips U2 Song (Video)

- WWE posted this video of Elias taking shots at U2 frontman Bono and the people of Dublin at the weekend WWE live event from the 3Arena. Elias performed his version of "With or Without You" by U2 but went on to lose to Bobby Roode.

- WWE taped the following matches today in London to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Mojo Rawley vs. Chad Gable

* The Authors of Pain vs. Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

- Daniel Bryan is finally starting that online book club that he tweeted about several months back. Bryan and Amy Jo Martin of the "Why Not Now?" podcast are starting the club and will review the first book in 1 month on her podcast. As revealed by Bryan in the tweet below, the first book is Factfulness by H. Rosling. You can order "Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World-and Why Things Are Better Than You Think" via Amazon at this link. Bryan tweeted: