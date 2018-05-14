Former WWE Star Backstage At RAW (Photo), Video Of Nia Jax Challenging Ronda Rousey In NYC, Camp WWE

- As noted, Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The match was made after Jax challenged Rousey during a joint E! News interview at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today.

Above is video of Cathy Kelley interviewing Rousey, Jax and Charlotte Flair on the red carpet. Jax appears and issues a challenge to the former UFC Champion. Rousey first turned Jax down and said other people are more deserving but Jax said she's not worried about them, she's challenging Rousey. An excited Flair encouraged Rousey to accept and she did.

- The next Camp WWE episode will premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday via the on-demand section. The episode will be titled "Blackjack Beauty" and will run for around 30 minutes.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Davey Boy Smith Jr. is backstage for tonight's RAW in London. Cousin Natalya tweeted this photo of the two backstage at The O2: