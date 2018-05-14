Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Talk Trash To Roman Reigns, Carmella Hypes SmackDown Segment, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens taunting fans at the weekend live event in Dublin, Ireland. They also talk some trash to Roman Reigns with Owens sarcastically saying that people are too hard on Reigns for no reason, and that Reigns is his favorite on the other team. The main event of the Dublin show saw Owens, Sami and Samoa Joe lose to Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

- WWE stock was up 0.14% today, closing at $43.57 per share. Today's high was $43.88 and the low was $42.92.

- As noted, Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from London will feature a Royal Mellabration, hosted by SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Below is new video of Carmella bragging about beating Charlotte Flair and hyping the big segment up: