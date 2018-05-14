Roman Reigns Takes Shot At CM Punk's UFC Career; Talks Heel Turn, Dean Ambrose Moving, Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns was interviewed today by Alex McCarthy of Give Me Sport. The full interview will be available on their podcast later this week, he tweeted (@AlMac_GMS) these highlights:

* On Braun Strowman, Reigns said, "No matter what anyone says, I made a monster." He said that he was proud of where Strowman is now and called their feud the favorite of his career.

* Regarding Brock Lesnar possibly going to the UFC, he said, "Now is the time to pull the trigger, he's not getting any younger. I fully support whatever he wants to do."

* He said that John Cena and the Usos are the two acts that are "heads and shoulders above everybody else on the mic."

* Reigns called Daniel Bryan "one of the best ever to step inside the ring." He added, "You want me to turn heel? Put me with Daniel Bryan."

* Reigns didn't have an estimate on when Dean Ambrose would return, but said that "we need him." He said Ambrose is "rehabbing like a mad man" and has moved to Birmingham, Alabama full-time to recover from his injury.

* He praised Seth Rollins, saying that he has grown as a performer in every area. He added that Rollins has also developed into a real locker room leader, which wasn't always the case.

* When asked if he would watch CM Punk's next fight Reigns replied, "If it lasts more than 30 seconds."