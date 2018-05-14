WWE RAW Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tonight's Show

Below is a non-spoiler match & segment listing for tonight's WWE RAW from The O2 in London, England. You can read our spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast.

* Roman Reigns opens the show

* Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Breezango

* The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon

* RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The Revival in a non-title match

* Braun Strowman and Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defends against Kevin Owens

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose vs. Baron Corbin

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

* Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Lashley

* Appearances by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Sami Zayn and others