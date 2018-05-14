WrestlingInc.com

Elias And Jeff Jarrett On Table For 3 Tonight (Video), Seth Rollins Vs. NXT Star Poll, Celebs At RAW

By Marc Middleton | May 14, 2018

- As noted, tonight's "Smash Hits" edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network will feature Elias, "Road Dogg" BG James and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Above is a preview clip with Jarrett challenging Elias' guitar-smashing ability.

Elias On How John Cena Helped Him With 'WWE Stands For Walk With Elias' Phrase
See Also
Elias On How John Cena Helped Him With 'WWE Stands For Walk With Elias' Phrase

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar they would like to see accept an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. As of this writing, 24% voted for EC3 while 19% voted for Johnny Gargano, 18% for NXT Champion Aleister Black, 18% for NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, 10% for Ricochet, 5% for The Velveteen Dream, 4% for Lars Sullivan and 2% for Tommaso Ciampa.

- TV presenter Davina McCall and singer Sonna Relé were among the local celebrities in attendance for tonight's RAW from London, England. Here they are backstage with Titus O'Neil:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top