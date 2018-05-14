Elias And Jeff Jarrett On Table For 3 Tonight (Video), Seth Rollins Vs. NXT Star Poll, Celebs At RAW

- As noted, tonight's "Smash Hits" edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network will feature Elias, "Road Dogg" BG James and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Above is a preview clip with Jarrett challenging Elias' guitar-smashing ability.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar they would like to see accept an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. As of this writing, 24% voted for EC3 while 19% voted for Johnny Gargano, 18% for NXT Champion Aleister Black, 18% for NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, 10% for Ricochet, 5% for The Velveteen Dream, 4% for Lars Sullivan and 2% for Tommaso Ciampa.

- TV presenter Davina McCall and singer Sonna Relé were among the local celebrities in attendance for tonight's RAW from London, England. Here they are backstage with Titus O'Neil:

