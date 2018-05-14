WWE Stars Join Stephanie McMahon In Wrestling Ring For Presentation At NBCU Upfronts (Video, Photos)

Stephanie McMahon led WWE's presentation from inside a custom wrestling ring at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today. The event took place at Radio City Music Hall and Stephanie was joined by Triple H, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The Bella Twins are also in attendance.

The women's revolution was the main focus of Stephanie's presentation but nothing new was discussed. Stephanie talked about what the revolution has meant for the company before bringing out Jax, Rousey and Flair. They each spoke to the crowd before Stephanie talked about the recent Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks match in Abu Dhabi and then ended the presentation. "This is hope, this is WWE," Stephanie said.

There had been speculation on WWE revealing a new TV deal with NBCU at the Upfronts but nothing was announced.

Above is full video from the presentation and below are some photos:

No NBC talk yet but hey we got a wwe ring instead pic.twitter.com/EJKpJBrG4l  Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) May 14, 2018

Did not know Ronda Rousey was newly in the #WWE, but here she is (on the right). #NBCUpfronts pic.twitter.com/54fsQwUTEM  Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) May 14, 2018

Focus on women's empowerment, body shaming during @WWE segment. Stressing evolution of org. "This is hope, this is WWE." #nbcupfronts pic.twitter.com/oVXoFjMTiU  Jeanine Poggi (@jpoggi) May 14, 2018