WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with video from the NBCUniversal Upfronts red carpet with Cathy Kelley interviewing Ronda Rousey before RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax came up and issued a challenge. Rousey vs. Jax is now official for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

- We're live on tape from The O2 in London, England. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker is replacing Jonathan Coachman, who is on assignment this week.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to open the show.

Reigns starts in on Jinder Mahal and isn't happy about his interference in last week's Money In the Bank qualifying match. Reigns calls Jinder out to his yard to face him like a man. Reigns waits but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out instead as the "you suck" chants start up. JoJo introduces the WWE Hall of Famer to a pop. Angle regrets to inform Reigns that Jinder won't be coming out. Reigns asks when Angle started speaking for Jinder. Angle speaks for WWE management, not Jinder. He received a phone call over the weekend and was informed of a few things. Angle says he was thinking with emotions when he kept Jinder out of the MITB qualifier and he was wrong. He should be thinking logically as a leader, that's what is "best for business" he says. Fans boo. Angle says Jinder is a former WWE Champion and will have a chance to qualify tonight. Angle announces Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Reigns wants to be added to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Fans boo. Reigns says he will beat Jinder and then win Money In the Bank. Fans boo this idea. Angle says that's not happening either as WWE management has made it clear that Reigns will have no other qualifying opportunities. Fans love this. Angle says Reigns got screwed last week and at Greatest Royal Rumble against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Angle says he wouldn't blame Reigns if he was upset with him. Reigns understands, Angle has a job to do and a family to worry about. Reigns says now he has to go do what he has to do. He drops the mic and marches up the ramp as fans boo. Fans sing "goodbye" as Reigns heads into the back now. Cameras follow him and we see him asking where Jinder is. Reigns spots Jinder and Sunil Singh. Jinder tosses Singh in the way and starts brawling with Reigns. Fans in the arena cheer as Jinder beats Reigns down. Reigns counters and sends Jinder into a wall, onto a snack table and into some other backstage objects. Reigns drives a production case into Jinder and brings the fight out to the stage. Reigns nails a big Superman Punch on the stage to a mixed reaction. Jinder retreats as officials come out to break the fight up. It sounds like fans are chanting "Roman sucks" as he's held back by officials. Reigns' music hits as he heads to the back.

- Still to come, Seth Rollins defends against Kevin Owens. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers go over what just happened with Reigns and Jinder.

Open Challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens is out next after answering the challenge on Twitter this weekend. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and fans start with dueling chants as they size each other up. Owens goes to work on Rollins first and stomps away after dropping him. Owens with more offense until Rollins nails a clothesline coming out of the corner. Rollins turns it around in the corner with chops and stomps of his own. Owens ends up going to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Owens catches him on his shoulders. Owens drives Rollins into the ring post. Owens brings Rollins back into the ring and hits the senton for a 2 count.

Owens keeps Rollins grounded with a rear chinlock now. Fans do dueling chants. Owens launches Rollins over the top and he lands hard. Owens stands tall as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has Rollins down in the middle of the ring. Rollins fights out of a hold and side steps as Owens charges, sending Owens out to the floor. Owens looks to take control on the floor with an apron powerbomb but Rollins avoids it. Owens goes up to the apron and tries for a powerbomb there but that is also blocked by Rollins with strikes on the apron. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow on the apron. Both Superstars fall to the floor as we get a replay and the referee counts.

They return to the ring and trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins sends Owens back to the floor and nails a suicide dive. Rollins returns to the ring and nails another dive as fans pop. Rollins brings Owens back into the ring and springboards in from the apron with a clothesline. Rollins ends up hitting a Blockbuster for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Owens nails a big DDT for a close 2 count. Rollins avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb as they trade counters. Owens dodges the Blackout curb stomp. More back and forth. Owens ends up hitting a big clothesline for another close pin attempt.

Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Owens goes to the top for a big senton but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins rallies fans and cranks up for the stomp but misses. Rollins with a few more shots and the high knee to the face. Owens still kicks out at 2 and Rollins can't believe it. Rollins goes to the top for a Frogsplash but Owens gets his knees up. Owens with a 2 count. Owens goes back to the top but Rollins cuts him off with a forearm. Owens knocks Rollins back down. Rollins runs back up and goes for the superplex but Owens counters and brings Rollins to the mat on his head with a fisherman's Brainbuster. Owens goes for the pin but Rollins rolls to the floor to avoid it.

Owens brings Rollins back into the ring. Rollins quickly nails the stomp as Owens is rolling back into the ring. Rollins covers for the pin to to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the match, Rollins clutches the title as his music hits. Owens stumbles out of the ring as Rollins stands tall and fans pop. We go to replays. Rollins raises the title and continues the celebration.

- Still to come, Lashley vs. Elias vs. Jinder in a MITB qualifying match, if Jinder is able to compete. Another MITB qualifying match will see Mickie James vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. The third MITB qualifier for tonight will see Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose vs. Baron Corbin. Also, video of Nia Jax challenging Ronda Rousey earlier today in New York City. Back to commercial.

- The announcers go over what happened between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today. We see the full video with Cathy Kelley, Jax, Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which featured Jax issuing the challenge to Rousey for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

- Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas walk in. They say Rousey vs. Jax is going to be epic but let's cut to the chase - they want a RAW Tag Team Title shot. Axel says they are standing on their own two feet after The Miz left. Axel says they are now to be called The A Team but Angle says that's the name of a TV show and they can't use it. Bo proposes they be called The B Team and Angle says that's a stupid name. They go on and Angle chuckles, saying he loves their ambition but they haven't won anything to deserve a title shot. And they recently lost to the champions in a non-title match. Angle says he won't put them in a title shot but he will book The B Team in a match tonight, if they promise to leave him alone. They say they won't let him down and rush off after celebrating their new name.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: No Way Jose vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes No Way Jose with his conga line. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the conga line is still going. Baron Corbin is out next as we see two Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Bobby Roode is out next.

The bell rings and Corbin decks Jose, then Roode. Corbin ends up dropping Jose on the floor. Corbin goes back in and goes at it with Roode but Roode gets the upperhand. Corbin sends Roode into the corner. The swinging neckbreaker is blocked with boots. Roode goes to the second rope and hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Corbin rolls to the apron. Corbin drops Roode over the top rope. Jose comes out of nowhere and drops Corbin at ringside. We go to commercial.