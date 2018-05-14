Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena's Comments About Wanting To Marry Her And Have Kids

As noted, John Cena appeared on NBC's "Today" show and made it clear that he is still in love with Nikki Bella. Cena shot down any speculation on looking elsewhere or enjoying the single life as he still wants to marry Nikki, still wants to start a family with her and still wants to spend the rest of his life with her. You can read our full recap from the interview at this link.

Nikki appeared with sister Brie Bella at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City this morning and acted like she didn't know about Cena's comments when asked. Above and below are videos of The Bella Twins being interviewed on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall.

"Wow. Well, I'm speechless," Nikki nervously laughed and reacted after hearing some of Cena's comments. "Um, yeah, that's crazy. Yeah."

The Bella Twins talked about the upcoming season of Total Bellas and how intense it will be. Nikki believes it is the best season of Total Bellas yet as it will feature Daniel Bryan's amazing comeback, a lot of wedding planning and the issues between she and Cena, which were apparently brought on by the wedding planning. Nikki said "cold feet" before marriage definitely exists.

"I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want tog ind me and work on me. I just want John and I both to live happily ever after, whether it's together or separate," Nikki said. "I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets. ... So I think it's OK in relationships to take that moment. The day I say my vows I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them. That's what made me hesitant, if I'm ready to say these vows."

Nikki admitted the cameras do add pressure as she felt so much from the filming, the world, her family and Cena. She said she started taking care of everyone and forgot about herself, which is what caused her to go through something similar to snapping or a breakdown.

Nikki also told Access that Cena is the love of her life. She believes there may be a future there but right now she thinks they have to step away and re-evaluate life, which is where she's at now. Nikki said she is doing good but she has some good days & some bad days.

They also talked about Nikki living in a guest bedroom at Brie and Daniel Bryan's house, which Brie is enjoying. Nikki said she is sleeping on a pull-out couch in their guest bedroom she she enjoys the time with Brie and niece Birdie Joe. Brie joked that she cooks and cleans for Nikki but she's glad she can be there to support her through the hard time. Nikki again told E! News that Cena is the love of her life, calling him an amazing man and saying she is lucky to have the 6 years with him.

"There are some of us we hope in the end it can work out and I just think the most important part is, you want to make sure you live the rest of your life happy," Nikki said. "You don't want people to force things or have to change themselves so much. So those are the things we're just stepping away and seeing what we both really want out of life and when we come back together we will make us happy for the rest of our lives. We both don't want to live in regret, so we're being very mature, which is great. So we'll see."