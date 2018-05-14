Bobby Lashley's Sisters Coming To RAW, WWE Legends Celebrating, Seth Rollins On Keeping The IC Title

- This week's RAW from London saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retain over Kevin Owens in the opener. Above is post-match video of Rollins talking to Mike Rome. Rollins says the big difference between he and The Miz is that Miz was always afraid of losing the title. Rollins says he has a lot of pride in the title and does not want to lose it but he will only get better if he tests himself against the best.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 60 years old today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 61.

- Next week's RAW from Albany, NY will feature a segment with Sami Zayn bringing Bobby Lashley's sisters to the show to "expose" him for who Sami says he really is. No word yet on if Lashley's real sisters will be appearing but he does have 3 older sisters. Sami cut a promo on Lashley at this week's RAW and said he is bringing Jessica, Francis and Cathy to next week's show. Below is a graphic for the segment: