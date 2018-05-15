Gail Kim Briefly Hospitalized After Unexpected Surgery

Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim revealed on Twitter this past Sunday that she had to undergo surgery for appendicitis.

Kim revealed on Monday night that the appendectomy surgery was a success and she expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday morning. Kim originally believes she was suffering from food poisoning but her husband, Chef Robert Irvine, encouraged her to go to the hospital.

Kim tweeted the following thanks to fans: