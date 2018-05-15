WWE Hall Of Famer On Kayfabe, Alexa Bliss On 'Irresponsible' Nia Jax, Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy Move

- Above is new backstage video of Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome after her Money In the Bank qualifying match win over Bayley and Mickie James at Monday's RAW in London. Bliss rants about how she deserves to be in the match and knocks RAW Women's Nia Jax for giving out title shots to people that don't deserve them, specifically Ronda Rousey. Bliss says she will win Money In the Bank and will be holding the briefcase, laughing in Nia's face as she loses her title to Rousey like the irresponsible champion she is.

- It was noted on last night's RAW that the new double team finisher for RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt is called The Kiss of Deletion. Hardy and Wyatt defeated The Revival in a non-title match on last night's RAW and it looks like they may be defending soon against The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

