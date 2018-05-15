Charlotte Warns Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Take Mike Rome's Items, The B Team

- Above is new post-RAW video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens taunting Mike Rome after the main event, which saw Owens qualify for Money In the Bank by defeating Elias and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat. Owens won the match due to an assist from Zayn. Sami defends Owens for pulling double duty on this week's show and Rome is later forced to give up some of his accessories to the two heels.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what the "B" should stand for in The B Team, the new name being used by Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. As of this writing, 45% voted for Bo while 33% voted for Best, 12% for Beefy and 10% for Buff.

- As noted, Charlotte Flair was present for the showdown between RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday. Flair tweeted the following warning to Rousey and Jax as she looks to win the Money In the Bank briefcase next month at the same pay-per-view where Rousey vs. Jax will take place: