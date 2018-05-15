WWE SmackDown And 205 Live Previews - Live Spoilers Today, AJ Styles Vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Big Debut

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from The O2 in London, England. We will have live spoilers from the tapings at around 2:45pm EST later this afternoon.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is a Royal Mellabration with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella plus the debuts of Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles to decide their Money In the Bank stipulation. The New Day vs. The Bar with the winning team picking a member to enter the MITB Ladder Match has also been confirmed. Tonight's 205 Live episode will feature WWE UK Superstars in action against and alongside the cruiserweights.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to battle for right to choose stipulation for Money in the Bank WWE Championship Match tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Andrade "Cien" Almas makes his debut tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* The New Day and The Bar clash in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Carmella to throw a Royal Mellabration tonight in London on SmackDown LIVE

