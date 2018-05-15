AJ Styles And Shinsuke Nakamura Hype Stipulation Match (Videos), Total Bellas Premiere, Roman Reigns

- Above is video of Roman Reigns making his entrance at the recent WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Reigns defeated Samoa Joe at that live event.

- Below is the synopsis for Sunday's Total Bellas season 3 premiere on the E! network:

"Have You Cena?: Brie decides that she wants to join her sister and John in San Diego, but Daniel is not interested in moving; Nikki and John have an honest conversation about major life decisions; the WWE clears Daniel to return to in-ring competition."

See Also Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena's Comments About Wanting To Marry Her And Have Kids

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown from London will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match with the winner picking the stipulation for their match at Money In the Bank. Below are new backstage videos from Styles and Nakamura to hype tonight's match. Styles says he's going to knock Nakamura's teeth down his throat and make him realize who the better man is. AJ doesn't reveal the stipulation he has in mind but he knows what he's going to pick. Nakamura says he also has a stipulation in mind.