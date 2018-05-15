WWE Live Event Results From Budapest (5/14): Rusev Gets U.S. Title Shot, AJ Styles Headlines, Asuka

Below are results from Monday's SmackDown live event in Budapest:

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos & The New Day in a Triple Threat match and retained the Smackdown Tag Titles

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

* Asuka and Naomi defeated The IIconics & Lana in a 2-on-3 handicap match

* Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger defeated The Miz & Big Cass

Intermission

* Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (accompanied by Aiden English) and retained the U.S. Championship

* Becky Lynch defeated Carmella via disqualification in a Smackdown Women's Championship match

* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus & Cesaro