AJ Styles' WWE Theme Music Was Originally Intended For Another Former TNA Star

Brian "Road Dogg" James, Jeff Jarrett, and Elias were the latest trio featured on the WWE Network's Table for 3 series. This edition started off with Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett recalling moments from the Hall of Fame, and how they helped each other out of some very tough times.

The conversation then migrated over to Elias' talent, and how he learned to play the guitar. Road Dogg put over the talent that Elias has, and Elias talked about how Dusty Rhodes was instrumental in bringing life to his character in NXT and how it has matured on the main roster. Jarrett brought up Elias' original music that he performed on Bourbon Street during WrestleMania weekend, and how theme songs have been an important factor in the success of many WWE stars.

Jarrett also mentioned that AJ Styles had some "pretty cool music in TNA" that was refined, and then he had various versions of it throughout his career there. However, when he got to WWE, his theme music had a "wow" factor that immediately put him on the map. Road Dogg then shared an interesting note on Styles' theme music.

"That was originally written and developed for James Storm," said Road Dogg. "And James passed [on the theme song] and he went a different direction, and AJ stepped in and it just worked out perfectly."

Although being one of the pioneers of the early stages of TNA, James Storm left the company in 2015 after a 13-year stint to pursue a career in the WWE. Storm debuted in NXT in 2015, but only stayed a couple of months before returning to Impact Wrestling in the beginning of 2016 to reunite Beer Money with Bobby Roode. Beer Money would have one more run as Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. However, Roode left in early 2016 for WWE, and Storm stayed until late 2017.

