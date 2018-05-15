Being The Elite Is 'All In,' NJPW Teaming Up With Video Game Event, Starrcast Pricing And Events

- Above is episode 102 ("Sold Out") of Being the Elite. In it we see clips of the guys ripping on Cody Rhodes wanting to run for state senate, Kota Ibushi talks Kenny into opening the mystery box from the Young Bucks, behind-the-scenes footage from the All In Press Conference, and when they found out the show sold out in 30 minutes.

- The CEO Fighting Game Championship will take place from June 29 to July 1 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Florida. NJPW will be teaming up for this event with a number of talent expected to appear and wrestle. The group includes: Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Roppongi 3k, Rocky Romero, Guerrillas of Destiny, Chase Owens, Dragon Lee, and Jeff Cobb. Matches will be announced soon.

- In the tweet below, a partial list of events have been announced for Starrcast (August 31-September 2) including Meet and Greets and a number of live podcasts. Pricing for the fan convention have also been release, which ranges between $20-$179.