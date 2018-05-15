WrestlingInc.com

Former WWE Stable Reunites At RAW (Photos), Nicholas Posting YouTube Videos, WWE Music Power 10

By Marc Middleton | May 15, 2018

- Former RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas, son to WWE referee John Cone, is now posting WWE-related videos to his YouTube channel. It looks like he first launched the channel a few years back for gaming. He's also now on Twitter at @WWEJustNicholas. Above is video of Nicholas showing off his WWE Shop t-shirt with Braun Strowman and below is a look at some new WWE toys he's picked up:

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now available on the WWE Network, featuring highlights from WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with a special edition counting down the most spectacular entrances from WrestleMania Weekend!"

More From British Bulldog's Daughter About Scott Hall, Bulldog Not Being In The WWE Hall Of Fame
See Also
More From British Bulldog's Daughter About Scott Hall, Bulldog Not Being In The WWE Hall Of Fame

- As noted, former WWE Tag Team Champion and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Davey Boy Smith Jr. was backstage for Monday's RAW in London. Below are photos of a Hart Dynasty reunion with Smith, Natalya and WWE producer Tyson Kidd. It was also revealed that Georgia Smith, Davey Boy's sister, was backstage visiting as well.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top