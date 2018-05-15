Former WWE Stable Reunites At RAW (Photos), Nicholas Posting YouTube Videos, WWE Music Power 10

- Former RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas, son to WWE referee John Cone, is now posting WWE-related videos to his YouTube channel. It looks like he first launched the channel a few years back for gaming. He's also now on Twitter at @WWEJustNicholas. Above is video of Nicholas showing off his WWE Shop t-shirt with Braun Strowman and below is a look at some new WWE toys he's picked up:

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now available on the WWE Network, featuring highlights from WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with a special edition counting down the most spectacular entrances from WrestleMania Weekend!"

- As noted, former WWE Tag Team Champion and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Davey Boy Smith Jr. was backstage for Monday's RAW in London. Below are photos of a Hart Dynasty reunion with Smith, Natalya and WWE producer Tyson Kidd. It was also revealed that Georgia Smith, Davey Boy's sister, was backstage visiting as well.

A little #HartDynasty reunion backstage at #Raw with two people who helped me get to where I am today! From training with me relentlessly in The Dungeon to having my back traveling across entire world doing what we love... thank-you @DBSmithjr and @TJWilson for everything! ?? pic.twitter.com/vgzmmXBExU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 14, 2018

Great seeing @DBSmithjr last night. It had been a little while but we always pick up right where we left off ?? ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/av0lAveQ8D — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 15, 2018