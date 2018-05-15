Roman Reigns Talks How He Can Combat His Negative Fan Reaction

Roman Reigns spoke to Sun Sport in the U.K. while in London on Monday. Below are some highlights:

How he can combat the negative fan reaction to himself:

"I think the way I can fight is to just continue to do what I do – to continue to show up. What I and everybody in WWE thinks is to go out there and work hard and continue to show why I am the guy.

"It's not easy doing this every single day, going to every single town, and getting a reaction. And that's what I do regardless of whether it's all cheers, a mixed reaction, or heavy boos. We have to look at it as a global company. We're not just worried about the one town that we're in, we're covering our entire fanbase. The WWE Universe is humongous. We have to keep that in mind."

See Also The Undertaker On What He Was Thinking Before Roman Reigns WM 33 Match, Possible Retirement

If the Undertaker thinks he's doing a good job at the top guy:

"I don't like to talk too much about what me and the Deadman talk about. He's still one of those characters – one of those guys in the locker room who has a lot of mystique. But he's seen my body of work before we had our match and he's seen what's happened post that match – and I think I've done a good job of using everything I was able to take from him within that main event at WrestleMania."

Reigns also talked about Taker being the godfather of the business and more. You can read the full interview here.