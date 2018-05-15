Vince McMahon 'Pandemonium' Movie Update, Charlotte Flair's WWE Status, Sin Cara's Point Of View

- WWE posted this video of Sin Cara's point of view during his entrance at the weekend WWE live event in Bremen, Germany. Cara lost to Shelton Benjamin at that event.

- No word yet on the status of the "Pandemonium" biopic on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon but PWInsider notes that a new, updated draft of the screenplay was submitted to actor Bradley Cooper for his interest in playing Vince. This would have been the third draft of the script. Word is that as of last week, there's been no final word from Bradley on if he will take the role or not.

- Charlotte Flair has been cleared to return to action as she's heading back to Europe to re-join the WWE tour today. Flair flew back to the United States over the weekend for dental surgery but she also was scheduled to attend the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday. Flair was also set to appear with WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson at Needham's 2018 Investor Conference in New York City later this afternoon, so it looks like she may fly back to the UK after the conference. There had been some speculation on Flair undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant while back in the US this week but it looks like that operation won't happen until after Money In the Bank. Flair tweeted on heading back to the tour:



