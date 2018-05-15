Brock Lesnar And CM Punk WWE Title Reign Comparisons As Lesnar Is Set To Break Punk's Record

With Brock Lesnar not scheduled to work the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, The Beast looks to break CM Punk's record for longest modern day title reign soon. Punk held the WWE Title for 434 days while Lesnar has held the WWE Universal Title for 407 days as of this writing. WWE recognizes Punk's 434-day WWE Title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s.

The 434 recently published an infographic comparing the reigns of Lesnar and Punk. Below is a breakdown of each reign:

CM Punk

Reign: 434 days

Title Defenses: 141

- Live Events: 110

- Pay-Per-View Events: 12

- RAW/SmackDown (Dark Matches): 9 (7)

* Won the WWE Title from Alberto Del Rio at Survivor Series 2011

* Lost the WWE Title to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013

* Defended against Del Rio, John Cena, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, Chris Jericho, Kane, Mark Henry, Big Show, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Ryback

Brock Lesnar

Reign: 407+ days

Title Defenses: 10

- Live Events: 4

- Pay-Per-View Events: 6

- RAW/SmackDown (Dark Matches): 0 (0)

* Won the WWE Universal Title from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

* Defended against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane, Roman Reigns

* Didn't defend the title until 3 months after winning it at Great Balls of Fire 2018, defeating Joe

You can check out the infographic below: